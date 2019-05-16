Bunge Ltd (BG) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 167.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 253,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,632 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $13,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 7,122.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,805,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752,723 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bunge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Shares of BG opened at $52.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.40. Bunge Ltd has a 12-month low of $47.26 and a 12-month high of $73.13.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bunge Ltd will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

