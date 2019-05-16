Brokers Set Expectations for Zoom Video Communications Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (ZM)

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Zoom Video Communications in a report issued on Monday, May 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst A. Zukin anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Zoom Video Communications’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.72.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $79.76 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $59.94 and a 52-week high of $80.79.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, major shareholder Emergence Capital Partners Iii sold 912,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $31,191,289.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Janine Pelosi sold 81,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $2,940,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,405,918 shares of company stock valued at $83,480,215 over the last three months.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

