Brokers Issue Forecasts for Novavax, Inc.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Novavax in a research note issued on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.50) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.60). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($6.89) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($6.63) EPS.

Get Novavax alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NVAX. BidaskClub cut shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Novavax from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NVAX stock opened at $7.13 on Thursday. Novavax has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company has a market cap of $157.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.98.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.80) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 400.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opti Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Novavax news, Director Rachel K. King bought 86,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.