Brokerages Set Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (WDO) Price Target at $5.17

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Eight Capital downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Clarus Securities downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$4.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$4.10 to C$4.30 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

TSE WDO traded down C$0.06 on Friday, reaching C$4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,877. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$1.90 and a twelve month high of C$5.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $649.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$29.46 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.340000008366891 earnings per share for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

