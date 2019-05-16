Brokerages Set Kirby Co. (KEX) PT at $86.60

Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised Kirby from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Kirby from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Kirby in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.40 price target on the stock.

In other Kirby news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph H. Reniers sold 3,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total value of $268,036.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,177.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,971 shares of company stock worth $1,355,459. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 8.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,019,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,815,000 after acquiring an additional 83,099 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 578,797 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,608,000 after acquiring an additional 19,584 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1,431.0% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 881,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,526,000 after acquiring an additional 824,181 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,718,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $388,066,000 after acquiring an additional 107,010 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 69,858 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEX traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.91. The company had a trading volume of 580,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. Kirby has a 1-year low of $60.63 and a 1-year high of $94.05.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $744.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.78 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 3.04%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kirby will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

