Brokerages Expect Masonite International Corp (DOOR) to Announce $1.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. Masonite International reported earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Masonite International had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOOR. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley downgraded Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Masonite International in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Masonite International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $55,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,036.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 2,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 3,466.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DOOR traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $73.40. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

