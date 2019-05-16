Brokerages Expect First Defiance Financial (FDEF) to Announce $0.58 Earnings Per Share

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.67 (Hold) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $31.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Defiance Financial an industry rank of 80 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

FDEF stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.00. 22,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First Defiance Financial has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 11.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Defiance Financial will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. First Defiance Financial’s payout ratio is 34.08%.

In other news, Director Mark Andrew Robison bought 887 shares of First Defiance Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.04 per share, for a total transaction of $26,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Defiance Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of First Defiance Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of First Defiance Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 347.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of First Defiance Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

