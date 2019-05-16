Brokerages Anticipate Upland Software Inc (UPLD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.42. Upland Software reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 8.77% and a positive return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $48.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Upland Software to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Upland Software to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Upland Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

In other Upland Software news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 12,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $512,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 509,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,369,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 41,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $1,711,514.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,435 shares in the company, valued at $12,576,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,431 shares of company stock worth $3,359,128. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPLD opened at $47.31 on Monday. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38. The company has a market cap of $967.06 million, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

