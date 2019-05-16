Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.66 Billion

Brokerages expect Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) to announce $5.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.90 billion. Broadcom posted sales of $5.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year sales of $24.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.24 billion to $24.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $26.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.40 billion to $28.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. ValuEngine upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.88.

Shares of AVGO opened at $304.37 on Thursday. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $197.46 and a 1 year high of $323.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $116.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.68.

In other Broadcom news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.31, for a total value of $1,225,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $6,301,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,824 shares of company stock valued at $26,390,919 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BTIM Corp. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 1,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

