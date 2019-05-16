British American Tobacco PLC (BTI) Shares Sold by Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lowered its holdings in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 59.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,570 shares during the quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,177,000. Midas Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Midas Management Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $37.56 on Thursday. British American Tobacco PLC has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $55.77. The company has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.6745 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is presently 66.16%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

