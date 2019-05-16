Brigham Minerals (MNRL) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $21.49 on Monday. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $21.74.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Roosa acquired 36,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $649,998.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ben M. Brigham acquired 111,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 206,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,970.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.