BriaCoin (BRIA) Price Tops $0.0652 on Exchanges

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 16th. Over the last week, BriaCoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BriaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0652 or 0.00000837 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BriaCoin has a market capitalization of $48,478.00 and $137.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,982.10 or 3.07858637 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000216 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00150708 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001399 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000700 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BRIA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BriaCoin is briacoin.com

BriaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BriaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BriaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

