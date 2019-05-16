Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Position Increased by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,590,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,760,000 after buying an additional 677,156 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $641,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,554,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,723,000 after buying an additional 132,787 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BDN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.07. 36,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,648. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.31). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BDN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

In other news, insider Tom Wirth sold 9,700 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $148,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerard H. Sweeney sold 84,973 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $1,351,070.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,304,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,746,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

