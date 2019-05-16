Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 3,593 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,701 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.3% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,608 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $109,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 39.7% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 535 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,545 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $896,433,000 after buying an additional 10,119 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 16.2% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 789 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,050.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,070.00 to $2,225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,181.89.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,871.15 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,307.00 and a 1 year high of $2,050.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $897.36 billion, a PE ratio of 92.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.62.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $2.48. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $59.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,602.00, for a total transaction of $2,202,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,861 shares in the company, valued at $12,593,322. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,614.65, for a total value of $2,656,099.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,146,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,075 shares of company stock valued at $21,454,483 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

