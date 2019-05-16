BP plc (BP) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,220 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 19,942 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in BP were worth $8,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of BP by 66.7% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of BP by 91.7% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BP opened at $41.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.72. BP plc has a 1 year low of $36.28 and a 1 year high of $47.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. BP had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $66.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.21%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BP from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.65 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.41.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

