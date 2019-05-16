Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (BPFH) CFO Steven M. Gaven Sells 1,348 Shares

Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) CFO Steven M. Gaven sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $14,881.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,960 shares in the company, valued at $98,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BPFH traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.15. 17,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $17.85.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.15 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is 49.48%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised Boston Private Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 20,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

