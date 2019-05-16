Boston Common Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 4.3% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $32,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,341,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,240.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $15,434,000. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA opened at $174.84 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $129.77 and a 12 month high of $211.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $435.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.27.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.82. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $93.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $196.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.96.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

