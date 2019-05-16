Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boingo Wireless, Inc. is a Wi-Fi software and services provider. Boingo users can access the mobile Internet via Boingo Network locations that include the airports, hotel chains, cafés and coffee shops, restaurants, convention centers and metropolitan hot zones. The company provides its solutions to individual users and partners consisting of telecom operators, network operators, cable companies, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, and communications companies. Boingo Wireless, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

WIFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Friday, March 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Securities set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of NASDAQ WIFI traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.68. The company had a trading volume of 20,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,333. Boingo Wireless has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $35.98. The company has a market cap of $953.16 million, a PE ratio of -721.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $66.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Hagan sold 29,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $744,671.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,103,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,981,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Hovenier sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $125,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,290,611.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,364 shares of company stock worth $2,898,371. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,304,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,336,000 after acquiring an additional 217,283 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 2,090.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 230,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 219,940 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,402,000. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust grew its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 13,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

