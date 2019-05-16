BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (ARI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 107.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $25,798,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,945,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,373 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,063,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,600 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,191,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,931,000 after acquiring an additional 461,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance alerts:

ARI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 24,707 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $457,573.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 44.92, a quick ratio of 44.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 77.15% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $82.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/16/bnp-paribas-arbitrage-sa-raises-holdings-in-apollo-commercial-real-est-finance-inc-ari.html.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.