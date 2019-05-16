BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $554,000 Stake in CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 765.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,259 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVBF. Cliffwater LLC raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 8,038,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895,796 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 12.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,983,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,412 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,000,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,840,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,453,000 after purchasing an additional 344,230 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVBF. Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, FIG Partners downgraded CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

CVBF stock opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $24.97.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.24 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 37.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,161.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anna Kan sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $101,308.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,228,758. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

