BMO Capital Markets Boosts Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU.UN) Price Target to C$13.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SMU.UN. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.75.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of C$5.22 and a 52-week high of C$12.00.

