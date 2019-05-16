Blucora Inc (BCOR) CEO John S. Clendening Sells 54,250 Shares

Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) CEO John S. Clendening sold 54,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $1,718,097.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,847,573.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Blucora stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.46. The company had a trading volume of 456,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,062. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Blucora Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.83 and a fifty-two week high of $41.35.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.95 million. Blucora had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Blucora Inc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blucora in a report on Friday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCOR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,937,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,132,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,361,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,594,000 after purchasing an additional 362,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

