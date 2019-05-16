Bloom Burton Upgrades CannTrust (CTST) to “Buy”

CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) was upgraded by Bloom Burton from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CannTrust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.
CannTrust stock opened at C$6.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 5.54. CannTrust has a 12-month low of C$4.35 and a 12-month high of C$11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.29 million, a P/E ratio of -56.45 and a beta of 4.05.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in CannTrust during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in CannTrust during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CannTrust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,555,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CannTrust during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. bought a new stake in CannTrust during the 1st quarter worth about $3,846,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CannTrust
CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.
