Black Knight Inc (BKI) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Black Knight by 5,546.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 138,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 135,999 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Black Knight by 166.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Black Knight by 3.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 279.5% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 27,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 19,889 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Black Knight from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.75 target price (up from $55.50) on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Knight Equity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.31.

In other Black Knight news, COO Anthony Orefice sold 23,529 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $1,273,624.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BKI stock opened at $54.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. Black Knight Inc has a twelve month low of $42.30 and a twelve month high of $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $283.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.51 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

