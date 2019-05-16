BitTorrent (BTT) Trading 38.4% Higher This Week

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $189.07 million and $100.87 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Binance and UPbit. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded 38.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005296 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00326669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012653 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.01 or 0.00831971 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00152205 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004812 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000095 BTC.

BitTorrent Token Profile

BitTorrent was first traded on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,116,500,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

BitTorrent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

