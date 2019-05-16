Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.64

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.64 and last traded at $63.89, with a volume of 6329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.78.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Svb Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.60.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director Declan Doogan sold 2,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $94,507.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vlad Coric sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $5,009,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,856 shares of company stock worth $20,507,075 over the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 19.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,858,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,149,000 after buying an additional 465,745 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 555.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,719,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,438 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,532,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,540,000 after purchasing an additional 105,913 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 921,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,078,000 after purchasing an additional 227,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC now owns 855,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

