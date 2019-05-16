BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) Insider Thomas R. Staab II Sells 19,500 Shares

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) insider Thomas R. Staab II sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,680.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BCRX opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.77. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $873.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.71.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 472.12% and a negative return on equity of 223.34%. The business had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

