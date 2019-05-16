BidaskClub Upgrades Amerisafe (AMSF) to “Hold”

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AMSF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Get Amerisafe alerts:

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $60.31 on Tuesday. Amerisafe has a 12-month low of $50.46 and a 12-month high of $67.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.50.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Amerisafe had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $92.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amerisafe will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $79,004.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,310.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $103,996.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,561,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,553 shares of company stock valued at $218,698. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after acquiring an additional 19,179 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 8.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 184,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 370.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Featured Article: What is an SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Amerisafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.