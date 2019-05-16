BidaskClub Lowers Uniqure (QURE) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on QURE. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Uniqure from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $81.00 price target on Uniqure and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Uniqure to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Uniqure from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on Uniqure from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.82.

Get Uniqure alerts:

Uniqure stock traded up $3.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.59. The company had a trading volume of 15,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,142. Uniqure has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a current ratio of 9.51.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 48.90% and a negative net margin of 1,032.06%. The company had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Analysts predict that Uniqure will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 8,000 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $286,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 67,376 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $4,309,368.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,922 shares of company stock valued at $5,043,369. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Uniqure in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Uniqure in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Uniqure by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Uniqure in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SEI Investments Co purchased a new position in Uniqure in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.