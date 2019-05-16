BidaskClub Downgrades Urban Outfitters (URBN) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on URBN. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.24.

URBN traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.26. 118,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,547. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $25.96 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.53.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 9,144 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $310,896.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward N. Antoian sold 18,006 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $598,339.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,200 shares of company stock worth $3,237,851 in the last three months. 24.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 313.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,408,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,963 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $42,713,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3,059.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,003,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 971,424 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435,098 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,696,000 after purchasing an additional 770,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 311.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 970,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,415,000 after purchasing an additional 734,906 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

