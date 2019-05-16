BidaskClub Downgrades TPI Composites (TPIC) to Sell

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TPIC. TheStreet lowered TPI Composites from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TPI Composites from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.72.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.54. 520,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.33. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $32.74. The firm has a market cap of $809.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.75 and a beta of 0.88.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $299.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.16 million. Equities analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 39,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,242,273.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $29,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,066 shares of company stock worth $3,989,717 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,804,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 6,633.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at about $894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.