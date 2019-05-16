Becton Dickinson and (BDX) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $266.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BDX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $255.31.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $225.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Becton Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $208.62 and a 52-week high of $265.87. The company has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 1,700 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $382,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,580.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,340 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total transaction of $2,839,536.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,903,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,384 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,023. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

