Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 50.7% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

IJJ opened at $157.92 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $129.89 and a 52 week high of $171.00.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

