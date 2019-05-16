Barrington Research Weighs in on GP Strategies Corp’s Q3 2019 Earnings (GPX)

GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) – Barrington Research lifted their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for GP Strategies in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. Barrington Research also issued estimates for GP Strategies’ FY2019 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $139.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.09 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 1.42%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley set a $19.00 target price on GP Strategies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GP Strategies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

GPX stock opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $245.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.89. GP Strategies has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $20.15.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 442.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of GP Strategies during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GP Strategies during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GP Strategies during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

