Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.98 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 937.30% and a negative net margin of 173.09%.

BRFH traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 265,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,451. Barfresh Food Group has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $0.81.

Get Barfresh Food Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BRFH shares. Greenridge Global reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barfresh Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Barfresh Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Barfresh Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Barfresh Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/16/barfresh-food-group-brfh-releases-earnings-results-meets-expectations.html.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as cocktails and mocktails. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.