Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.18 Million Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (LNT)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 72.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 175,020 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.94.

In related news, Chairman Patricia L. Kampling sold 10,000 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $469,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP James H. Gallegos sold 5,000 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $237,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $47.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $47.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $987.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.85 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

