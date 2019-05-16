Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (ASR)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) by 161.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 21.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 4,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the fourth quarter worth about $1,319,000. Institutional investors own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASR opened at $160.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a twelve month low of $127.95 and a twelve month high of $212.70.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $213.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.29 million. Equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ASR shares. HSBC cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

