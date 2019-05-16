Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs (FIS)

Analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FIS. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.89.

NYSE:FIS opened at $116.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 12-month low of $94.53 and a 12-month high of $117.99.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $17,409,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,140,913.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexandar Navab, Jr. purchased 5,075 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.22 per share, for a total transaction of $544,141.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,141.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 376.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

