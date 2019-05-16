Bank of America Corp DE Grows Holdings in Conn’s Inc (CONN)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 341.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 335,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 259,234 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 415,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,833,000 after buying an additional 146,097 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,875,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,365,000 after buying an additional 411,845 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CONN opened at $23.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $745.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.22. Conn’s Inc has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $42.65.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $432.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.95 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conn’s Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Todd Renaud sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $62,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,835.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

CONN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Conn’s from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

