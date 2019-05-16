Ballantyne Strong Inc (BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental Purchases 14,504 Shares

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental bought 14,504 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $40,176.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 10th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 15,436 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $41,522.84.
- On Wednesday, May 8th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 7,788 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $21,105.48.
- On Monday, May 6th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 7,788 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $21,105.48.
- On Friday, May 3rd, Global Investors Fundamental bought 14,024 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $34,218.56.
- On Wednesday, May 1st, Global Investors Fundamental bought 7,012 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $15,145.92.
- On Monday, April 29th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 7,013 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $15,218.21.
- On Friday, April 26th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 12,488 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $26,849.20.
- On Wednesday, April 24th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 3,600 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $7,272.00.
- On Monday, April 22nd, Global Investors Fundamental bought 6,244 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $12,862.64.
- On Wednesday, April 17th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 6,574 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $13,608.18.
Shares of Ballantyne Strong stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $2.80. 815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,706. Ballantyne Strong Inc has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $5.55.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ballantyne Strong stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,129 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,129 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.91% of Ballantyne Strong worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
About Ballantyne Strong
Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.
