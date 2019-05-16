Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of BCSF traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,680. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.42 million and a P/E ratio of 13.13.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.65 million. Research analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.10%.

In related news, insider Michael A. Ewald bought 1,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $26,752.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,489 shares of company stock valued at $130,368. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCSF. Starr International Co. Inc. bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,303,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,398,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 456.4% during the 1st quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 541,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,458,000 after purchasing an additional 444,506 shares during the last quarter. C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,651,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,164,000. 9.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

See Also: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.