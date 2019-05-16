Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) were up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 1,280,415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,728,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

In other news, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. acquired 120,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 147,166 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.41 per share, with a total value of $60,338.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,338.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 303,166 shares of company stock valued at $124,658 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,960,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 657,826 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 613,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 203,064 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,000,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 423,917 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC now owns 3,398,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 28,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

