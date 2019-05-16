Baader Bank Analysts Give ThyssenKrupp (TKA) a €13.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TKA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a report on Friday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ThyssenKrupp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €19.76 ($22.98).

Get ThyssenKrupp alerts:

FRA TKA opened at €12.11 ($14.08) on Monday. ThyssenKrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($31.41).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.