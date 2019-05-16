B2Gold Corp. (BTO) Director Purchases C$14,400.00 in Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Director Kevin Bullock purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$213,721.20.

Shares of TSE BTO traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.54. The company had a trading volume of 572,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -708.00. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$2.77 and a 52-week high of C$4.40.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$359.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$362.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BTO. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.26.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

