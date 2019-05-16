Aveo Capital Partners LLC Invests $213,000 in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (EWL)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,387,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,142,000 after purchasing an additional 532,660 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 19,208 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 282,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,209 shares during the last quarter.

EWL stock opened at $35.62 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52 week low of $30.24 and a 52 week high of $36.41.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

