Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $2.39 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $107.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $91.62 and a twelve month high of $113.49.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

