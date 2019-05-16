Atheios Price Tops $0.0042 on Top Exchanges (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Atheios has a market capitalization of $68,479.00 and approximately $121.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and STEX. During the last week, Atheios has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000068 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 16,432,196 coins and its circulating supply is 16,349,398 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

