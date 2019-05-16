Asure Software (ASUR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Asure Software Inc., formerly Forgent Networks, Inc., is a provider of Web-based workforce management solutions. It offers Web-based workforce management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environment, as well as their human resource and payroll processes. The Company offers its workforce management solutions under two product lines: NetSimplicity and iEmployee. Asure’s suite includes products to optimize workforce time and attendance tracking, benefits enrollment and tracking, pay stubs and W2 documentation, expense management, meeting and event management, and asset tracking. The company delivers easy-to-use, easy-to-deploy software products that serve small and medium-sized organizations and divisions of Fortune and Global 1000 enterprises. It focuses on developing products that deliver enterprise-class productivity enhancements at an affordable price such that any size organization can enjoy the benefits of its solutions. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ASUR. Barrington Research set a $15.00 target price on Asure Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Asure Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

NASDAQ ASUR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.11. 137,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,375. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.04 million. Equities analysts expect that Asure Software will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASUR. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Asure Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in Asure Software by 402.7% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 18,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Asure Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Asure Software by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

