Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc is a self advised Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust organized to pursue opportunities in the lodging industry. Initial assets consist of six hotels comprised of four Embassy Suites and two Radisson properties as well as eight asset management and consulting agreements. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.67.

Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $5.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.74). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 30.20% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $358.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 29.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $456,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,227,000 after buying an additional 68,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,843,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,509,000 after buying an additional 322,450 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

