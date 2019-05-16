Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes $534,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,430 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,827,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,517,000. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,578 shares of the software company’s stock worth $183,215,000 after purchasing an additional 381,878 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 849,220 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,218,000 after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869,972 shares of the software company’s stock worth $368,471,000 after purchasing an additional 214,397 shares in the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective (up from $163.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.49.

In related news, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.90, for a total value of $152,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 16,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total transaction of $2,840,233.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,577 shares of company stock valued at $9,509,716 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk stock opened at $173.32 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.72 and a 12 month high of $178.95. The firm has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,575.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.95.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The software company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

